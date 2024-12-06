Always the first weekend in December

Dec. 6-8, 2024

Create lasting memories during a special weekend filled with traditional holiday activities. A Small Town Christmas in Banner Elk begins Friday evening with the lighting of the town tree and a holiday variety show performed by Ensemble Stage at the Historic Banner Elk School.

Saturday’s events begin early in the morning and stretch well into the evening. Festivities include: a 5K run, Breakfast with Santa, storytelling, ornament making, cookie decorating, and an evening Christmas parade followed by train rides through luminaries in the park, visits with Santa and a synchronized light show. Shopping is available, too, and all activities are within easy walking distance in this one-stoplight resort town in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Sunday is reserved for visiting one of the many choose & cut tree farms in the surrounding countryside. Lodging packages, which include a choose & cut Christmas tree, are available.

For expanded info and a schedule of events, click here