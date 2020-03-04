Celebrate the art and heritage of quilting at the 26th Annual A Mountain Quiltfest™. Quilters from all around will come together in Pigeon Forge for this ultimate quilting event. A Mountain Quiltfest 2020 is a four-day long event spanning from March 4th through the 7th. Quilters have the opportunity to attend classes that are based on skill level and technique. There will also be a quilt show that displays a variety of quilts for your viewing pleasure.

Quilters can choose between different categories from which they can enter their quilts to compete. The winners will go home with some great prizes!