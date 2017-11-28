A Dickens of a Christmas, Downtown Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg, South Carolina 29306

With carolers dressed in victorian garb, live festive Christmas music, living window displays, horse-drawn carriage rides sponsored by AT&T , ice skating on Morgan Square, and of course the lighting of the Christmas tree at Denny's Plaza, you don't want to miss Spartanburg's signature yuletide celebration.

Do: Get in for free,Dress for the weather, Bring cash for vendors, Bring the entire family

Don't:  Bring pets, Smoke at this event, Be a grinch

