A Cold One Beer Fest 2020

Grab your crew and join us for our annual “A Cold One” Beer Fest at Moxy’s Railyard! All local, all the time, we’re celebrating winter with an incredible selection of specialty crafted beers. Live Music from Behold the Brave, Chester, & The Other Guys, Food Trucks, and Cold Beer...it’s all #AtTheMoxy. Plus, Bar Moxy is open all day and all night.

**Proceeds to go to Chattanooga State's Hospitality Program Scholarship Fund! Help Out with College Debt!