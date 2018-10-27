A Beary Scary Halloween

Grandfather Mountain gets spooky with its annual Halloween celebration. Guests can enjoy a day full of nature programs, focused on animals considered creepy and crawly. Activities also include making Halloween-themed enrichments for the animals, and kids will be able to trick-or-treat through the habitat overlooks. This event is included with admission, although children in costume are admitted at half price.
Grandfather Mountain 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, North Carolina 28646 View Map