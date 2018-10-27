A Beary Scary Halloween

Google Calendar - A Beary Scary Halloween - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Beary Scary Halloween - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Beary Scary Halloween - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Beary Scary Halloween - 2018-10-27 00:00:00

Grandfather Mountain 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Grandfather Mountain gets spooky with its annual Halloween celebration. Guests can enjoy a day full of nature programs, focused on animals considered creepy and crawly. Activities also include making Halloween-themed enrichments for the animals, and kids will be able to trick-or-treat through the habitat overlooks. This event is included with admission, although children in costume are admitted at half price.

Info
Grandfather Mountain 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, North Carolina 28646 View Map
828-733-2013
Google Calendar - A Beary Scary Halloween - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Beary Scary Halloween - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Beary Scary Halloween - 2018-10-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - A Beary Scary Halloween - 2018-10-27 00:00:00
BRC News Sprocket2

BRC Subs MJ 16

Facebook logo

Visit Our Sister Magazines!

Roanoker Logo 2018

Life Outside magazine

bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: