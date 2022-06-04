Liver Mush Festival 2022

The Liver Mush Festival celebrates the local favorite food and its heritage in western North Carolina. It is held 5-9 PM in downtown Marion, just 35 miles from Asheville. The historic Main Street is filled with a variety of vendors, a long line for the coveted liver mush sandwich, hog calling, and cheers for the liver mush eating contest. It's one of our Top Summer Festivals & Events. We loved our visit and took these photos.