9th Annual Assault on Blackrock

Trail running is extreme, and trail running in Sylva, North Carolina is no exception. How does running a seven-mile mountain trail race with 2,770 feet of elevation gain sound? Trail runners who compete in the Assault on BlackRock trail race will summit BlackRock at 5,810 feet - and that’s just the halfway point of the race. The trail race weaves through the spruce forests along the spine of the Plott Balsam Mountains on challenging gravel and dirt roads. The final summit comprises of 650 feet gain in 1/3 mile on steep single track. The cost is $25 to pre-register and $30 on race day. The proceeds from this year’s race will go to the Town of Sylva’s Police Department for the purchase of a K-9.