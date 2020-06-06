9 Lakes Wine Festival

Melton Lake Marina, Oak Ridge, TN 698 Melton Lake Drive, Tennessee 37830

East Tennessee has the best wines in our state! Join us for Nine Lakes Wine Festival at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. We’ll have dozens of award-winning Tennessee wines to taste, great food, live music and more. Don’t miss Nine Lakes Wine Festival: A Taste of Tennessee Wines! https://www.ninelakeswinefestival.com/tickets/

Friday Night Reserve Tasting:--- Sample award-winning and reserve Tennessee wines, with great food included! Chat with winemakers, and buy bottles directly from them. Avoid the crowds at this smaller, limited seating event.

Melton Lake Marina, Oak Ridge, TN 698 Melton Lake Drive, Tennessee 37830
865-730-0499
