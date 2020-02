The 8th Annual RockyFest is set for Saturday, April 18 at Rocky Face Park in Hiddenite, North Carolina! This family-friendly festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and features live old-time music, free rock climbing lessons, food, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, trail races, and more. Visit rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest for details!