8th Annual New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $50 for dinner and dance, $20 for dance only

Our 8th Annual New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance features music from Twin Creeks Stringband, Larry Sigmon & The Virginia Girls and Raistlin Brabson & Up Jumped Trouble! Dinner is served from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM. Dancing starts at 8:00 PM and goes until we ring in the new year at midnight!

MENU: 

  • Turkey or Ham (gf)
  • Mashed Potatoes, Poultry Gravy
  • Collards (with bacon (gf))
  • Garlic Greenbeans (v)
  • Cranberry Relish (v, gf)
  • Herb-Butter Carrots (v, gf)
  • Traditional Stuffing
  • Homemade Rolls (v)
  • Dessert: Assorted Desserts such as: Pumpkin or Pecan Pie, Specialty Cheesecakes, (gf dessert option available upon request)

All menu items are made from scratch.

*v: vegetarian / gf: gluten-free

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
