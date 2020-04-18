82nd Feast of the Ramson

Enjoy local Appalachian music 🎶, shop the unique Arts & Crafts show, and enjoy a highly anticipated ramp dinner. This is the oldest Ramp Festival in our state and is attended by over 1,000 people-many from out-of-state! Richwood’s 82nd Ramp Feed is set for April 18, 2020. Craft Show is from 10 am - 4 pm. Dinner starts at 10:30 am til 3pm or when the food runs out. 🤤

Come out and enjoy a dinner consisting of RAMPS, potatoes, brown beans, cornbread, ham and bacon, desserts, Gub's Sassafras Tea (also available for sale) and cold drinks. Tickets for the dinner are $15 whether purchased early or at the door. Pre-registered ticket holders will get to enter the serving line at a earlier spot.

After you've had your fill, head a couple of miles down the road to downtown Richwood to shop the Arts & Craft Show where over 60 local artisans are set up showcasing and selling their unique work.

Interested in history? You can grab a map from The Richwood Heritage Center or at the Ramp dinner and go on a Self-Guided Walking Building Tour of Main Street. This map will have details regarding the history of many of the buildings.

For more area and lodging information, visit www.richwoodchamberofcommerce.org or visit our Facebook event page.