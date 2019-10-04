8 Nights of Horror Haunted House

Fines Creek Community Center 190 Fines Creek Rd, Clyde, North Carolina 28721

Fines Creek Community Association & Mayhem Roller Derby Presents 8 Nights of Horror Haunted House, 5pm-10pm, Friday & Saturday; Oct. 4-5th, Oct. 11-12th, Oct. 18-19th, Oct. 25- 26th, Halloween Eve Thu. Oct. 31st. Entry: $5/person. All Proceeds/Donations go to FCCA to Support Community Needs, Scholarships, and the MANNA Foodbank.

828-593-7042
