75TH ANNIVERSARY OF D-DAY

National D-Day Memorial 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, Virginia

Known as “The Final Salute,” the five-day tribute starting on June 5, 2019 will include a D-Day parade in downtown Bedford, a production of a play that takes place the morning of the invasion and a series of private meals with veterans and their families. State and national dignitaries are expected to deliver remarks and to retrace the history of the invasion.  

National D-Day Memorial 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, Virginia
540-586-3329
