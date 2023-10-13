× Expand JWS Consulting An Indoor booth at Fishersville

The Fishersville Antiques Expo has been a semi-annual event held at the Augusta Expo for over 38 years and 70 shows to date. This year’s spring show marks a significant milestone – the 71st edition of this enduring, widely known antiques show. The promoters not only focus on dealers bringing merchandise that reflects current and emerging trends in the antiques trade, but always the classics: 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques plus vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs, and mid-century modern pieces. Every show is loaded with quality vendors with merchandise that matches the interests and tastes of all their customers. Over 300 dealers, inside and outside will arrive with their wares to entice both loyal and new customers. Whether you are an antiques aficionado or leisurely collector, every show has something for everyone. Whether you are just searching for an unexpected treasure – nothing on a list to find, but enjoy the hunt. Or maybe just a chance to expand a personal collection. Some customers are merely looking for a new-to-me piece to redecorate a room. And for the lovers of the outdoors, it’s a great day trip. Whatever it may be that you enjoy, the opportunities of the 71st edition of the Fishersville Antiques Expo are virtually unlimited.

The 71st Fishersville Antiques Expo will be held at the Augusta Expo Event Center, 277 Expo Rd, Fishersville, VA. It will be open Friday, October 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person on Friday (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person on Saturday. Tickets are sold only at the gate, rain or shine. For more info: www.heritagepromotions.net or call Heritage Promotions at (804) 239-0553.