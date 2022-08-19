71st Annual Georgia Mountain Fair
to
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Look forward to the 71st annual Georgia Mountain Fair, held at the historic Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds this summer! Thousands of visitors from across the region have experienced the excitement and nostalgia that the event has to offer.
With first class musical performances, arts & crafts, fun carnival rides, unique attractions and a glimpse into North Georgia's rich history and culture, the Fair provides something for every member of the family!
Info
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor