68th Annual Easter Sunrise Service

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park 431 Main St, Chimney Rock, North Carolina 28720

Celebrate Easter with us at this western North Carolina tradition. Chimney Rock has been hosting this non-denominational Easter service for almost 70 years. There’s nothing like watching the sun rise over beautiful Lake Lure and the blue ridge foothills. This event is free of charge, but participants must reserve a parking pass. Only one parking pass is needed per vehicle.

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality
8286259611
