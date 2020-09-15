2020 Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival

Traveling east from Morehead, Poppy Mountain first comes into view from the Tom T. Hall Highway (US 60) and as you pull off the road at the entrance, you immediately feel the bluegrass spirit. Over 100 bands travel here the third week of September each year to share their love of music. A diverse array of transportation will allow you to explore an entire world of bluegrass in over 1400 acres of the beautiful hills of Kentucky.