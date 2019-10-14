5th World Congress on Health Economics, Health Policy and Healthcare Management is organized by Conference series which is going to be held during October 14-15, 2019 Copenhagen, Denmark.The main theme of our conference “Delivering efficient and equitable health care services offering good value for money"

Health Economics aims to bring together leading Health Economists, Researchers, Health Policy Makers, Health care Markets , Advocacy Groups, Politicians, Administrative officials, Industrialists, Healthcare management and Academicians, including Nobel Laureates to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Health Economics.

This event will focus on variety of health economics topics, including, but not limited to International Health Economics, Health care Markets, Health service research, health maintenance organizations & Development and Health Evaluations

We will provide best discounts on group registrations along with their accommodations.