55th Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show

Drone photography of the Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show by John Seibel Photography

This festival is organize by Kare for Kids. For vendor/car show information contact Kare for Kids at 706-216-5273 or visit kareforkids.org

Festival Schedule:

Friday, October 21st

Car Show 8 am - 5 pm

Moonshine Run Check-in - 9 am

Moonshine Run Departs - 10 am

Saturday, October 22nd

Festival Opens - 8 am

Car Show 8 am - 5 pm

Parade of Race Cars - 9 am

Opening Ceremonies - 10 am

Live Music begins - 10 am

Car Show Awards - 4 pm

Festival Closes - 5 pm

Sunday, October 23rd

Festival Opens - 8 am

Car Show - 8 am to 5 pm

Live Music starts 11 am

Car Show Awards - 4 pm

50/50 Raffle at KARE Booth

Raffle Drawing - 5 pm

Festival Closes - 5 pm

No golf carts permitted. RV parking available. For more information contact Kare for Kids at 706-216-5273