55th Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show

Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534

This festival is organize by Kare for Kids. For vendor/car show information contact Kare for Kids at 706-216-5273 or visit kareforkids.org

Festival Schedule:

Friday, October 21st

Car Show 8 am - 5 pm

Moonshine Run Check-in - 9 am

Moonshine Run Departs - 10 am

Saturday, October 22nd

Festival Opens - 8 am

Car Show 8 am - 5 pm

Parade of Race Cars - 9 am

Opening Ceremonies - 10 am

Live Music begins - 10 am

Car Show Awards - 4 pm

Festival Closes - 5 pm

Sunday, October 23rd

Festival Opens - 8 am

Car Show - 8 am to 5 pm

Live Music starts 11 am

Car Show Awards - 4 pm

50/50 Raffle at KARE Booth

Raffle Drawing - 5 pm

Festival Closes - 5 pm

No golf carts permitted. RV parking available. For more information contact Kare for Kids at 706-216-5273

Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
706-216-5273
