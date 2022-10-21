55th Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show
to
Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
John Seibel Photography
Drone photography of the Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show by John Seibel Photography
This festival is organize by Kare for Kids. For vendor/car show information contact Kare for Kids at 706-216-5273 or visit kareforkids.org
Festival Schedule:
Friday, October 21st
Car Show 8 am - 5 pm
Moonshine Run Check-in - 9 am
Moonshine Run Departs - 10 am
Saturday, October 22nd
Festival Opens - 8 am
Car Show 8 am - 5 pm
Parade of Race Cars - 9 am
Opening Ceremonies - 10 am
Live Music begins - 10 am
Car Show Awards - 4 pm
Festival Closes - 5 pm
Sunday, October 23rd
Festival Opens - 8 am
Car Show - 8 am to 5 pm
Live Music starts 11 am
Car Show Awards - 4 pm
50/50 Raffle at KARE Booth
Raffle Drawing - 5 pm
Festival Closes - 5 pm
No golf carts permitted. RV parking available. For more information contact Kare for Kids at 706-216-5273