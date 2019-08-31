Three times each summer, the green at the Historic Banner Elk School comes to life with Art on the Greene, featuring quality, hand-made arts and crafts from select regional and national artisans. Art on the Greene takes place Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend. The festivities include food vendors and other entertainment. The shows take place in the heart of the walkabout village of Banner Elk, which allows patrons to make a day of it by visiting shops and boutiques in town and selecting from an impressive list of restaurants in the “culinary hot spot of the High Country.” Craft vendors represent a variety of media, such as metal, glass, ceramics, wood, watercolor, acrylics and oil. Attendees can find everything from hand-crafted furniture to a one-of-a-kind piece of art made in the Blue Ridge Mountains.