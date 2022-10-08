53rd Blairsville Sorghum Festival

53rd Annual Sorghum Festival

2022 Sorghum Festival - October 8th & 9th and October 15th & 16th

Georgia's official Sorghum Festival, one of the longest running festivals in north Georgia. A parade kicks off the event. Bluegrass music, cloggers plus many other forms of entertainment add to this event which features a variety of artists and craftsmen who sell handmade goods. Sorghum is the 3rd most popular cereal grain in the US, and a staple of early Georgia farmers going back to the early 1800's.

A very festive time and a great event for the entire family.

Event is on Saturday and Sunday's only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit website for a complete schedule of events.