53rd Annual Stanley Homecoming - a four day event of family fun and entertainment. Carnival opens each night at 6pm. Thursday night is "Kids Night" at the carnival. There will be a variety of entertainment on stage each night beginning on Wednesday with the Homecoming Pageant at 6pm and I've Got a Voice competition at 8pm. Thursday night will feature Gospel music at 7pm and Bluegrass at 9pm. Past winners of I've Got a Voice competition will return to the stage on Friday night at 7pm. "Country Line" band will follow at 8pm. Saturday night's entertainment will begin with the Annual Homecoming Parade at 5pm, presentation of the Town of Stanley awards at 7pm, I've Got a Voice winners at 8pm, music by the "Hackens Boys" at 9pm and fireworks display at 9:30 pm. Admission to the park is free. Concessions available each night. All proceeds go to Stanley Homecoming. For more information, please contact Stanley Town Office 540-778-3454.