× Expand Steve Atkins First Nations dancer Angela Gladue

What: The 51st LEAF Festival

When: October 19-22, 2023

Where: Lake Eden, Black Mountain, NC

Weekend Passes Range $164-$239, including camping; day tickets and work exchange available. theLEAF.org/tickets

LEAF Festival offers opportunities to connect to the world and each other at the scenic and inspiring Lake Eden. Explore indigenous art and culture as we celebrate Legends of Americas; experience music and traditions of global artists; and be inspired by creatives and thought leaders from both local and international communities. Live music, dance, and performance arts are offered alongside camp and lake outdoor adventures, healing arts workshops and practitioners, the longest continually running poetry slam in the world, kids adventures and workshops, mountain drum circle, and so much more!

Headlining artists for LEAF Festival include Martha Redbone (headliner), Son Rompe Pera (headliner), Supaman, Angela Gladue & First Nation Dancers, The Secret Agency with 23 Skidoo, and many more to be announced.