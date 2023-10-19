The 51st LEAF Festival
LAKE EDEN Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
Steve Atkins
First Nations dancer Angela Gladue
What: The 51st LEAF Festival
When: October 19-22, 2023
Where: Lake Eden, Black Mountain, NC
Weekend Passes Range $164-$239, including camping; day tickets and work exchange available. theLEAF.org/tickets
LEAF Festival offers opportunities to connect to the world and each other at the scenic and inspiring Lake Eden. Explore indigenous art and culture as we celebrate Legends of Americas; experience music and traditions of global artists; and be inspired by creatives and thought leaders from both local and international communities. Live music, dance, and performance arts are offered alongside camp and lake outdoor adventures, healing arts workshops and practitioners, the longest continually running poetry slam in the world, kids adventures and workshops, mountain drum circle, and so much more!
Headlining artists for LEAF Festival include Martha Redbone (headliner), Son Rompe Pera (headliner), Supaman, Angela Gladue & First Nation Dancers, The Secret Agency with 23 Skidoo, and many more to be announced.