The 51st annual Treasure Mountain Festival will include grand parade, arts and crafts, crafts demos, a big flea market, quilting exhibition, antique cars and trucks, apple butter and cider making, gigantic pumpkin contest, cornhole tournament, antique cars and engines, living history wagon, storytelling, music, games, traditional and festival food, and more. Hours: Thu-Sat 8am-9pm, Sun 8am-3pm.