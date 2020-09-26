50th Annual Girl Scout

2050 Blowing Rock Highway 2050 Blowing Rock Highway, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Girl Scouts are invited to join the park's naturalists for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain. Participants can enjoy special scout activities, presentations and a closing ceremony. Plus, all Girl Scouts are troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership, and family members will receive discounted admission.

