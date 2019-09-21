50th Annual Bluemont Fair

Bring your family and friends to the 50th annual Fair and take a day to wander through our 200-year-old village nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains. Browse our artisan crafts and enjoy local wine, beer, and music, all while experiencing the history and traditions of our area. Grab a bite to eat while the children enjoy the games in the Children’s Fair or play in the Indian Village’s wigwam. Breathe in some mountain air, have fun, learn something new, and start checking off that holiday gift list, all for less than the price of a movie. (And kids 9 and under get in free!) See you at the Fair!