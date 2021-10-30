4th Annual Beaverdam Studio Tour

25 artists working in Beaverdam Valley—plus 5 guest artists—are excited to welcome visitors to their studiosand homes to see their work, talk with them, and purchase handmade art and craft. Media includeceramics, painting, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, paper art, photography, and more.Visitors come from Asheville and far beyond. What they have in common is an appreciation forart and craft. All studios are off Beaverdam Road, reached from Merrimon Avenue. Tour maps will beavailable online and in our brochure this summer. The two-day, self-directed, and geographicallyconvenient tour features a professionally produced website, brochure, poster, advertising in print andonline media, and articles in the press. Artists pay a participation fee, and sponsors help to defray thecosts in promoting the tour to as many potential visitors as possible.