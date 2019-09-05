Join us for the 49th Annual Oktoberfest in Helen, GA! Helen's biggest celebration! German music, dancing, food & drinks! Enjoy Waltzes, Polkas and the Chicken Dance! Oktoberfest will run from September 5-8, then reopen September 12-15, then reopen September 19-22, then reopen again on September 26 and continue daily through October 27, 2019.

Admission: Monday-Friday $8.00 per person, Saturday $10.00 per person, Sunday-Free Admission. Food & Drink are extra