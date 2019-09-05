49th Annual Oktoberfest

Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St, Georgia 30545

Join us for the 49th Annual Oktoberfest in Helen, GA!  Helen's biggest celebration!  German music, dancing, food & drinks!  Enjoy Waltzes, Polkas and the Chicken Dance! Oktoberfest will run from September 5-8, then reopen September 12-15,  then reopen September 19-22then reopen again on September 26 and continue daily through October 27, 2019.

Admission:  Monday-Friday $8.00 per person, Saturday $10.00 per person, Sunday-Free Admission.  Food & Drink are extra

Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St, Georgia 30545 View Map
706-878-1619
