49th Annual Girl Scout Day
Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646
Girl Scouts are invited to join the park’s naturalists for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain. Participants can enjoy special scout activities, presentations and a closing ceremony. Plus, all Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership, and family members will receive discounted admission.
Info
