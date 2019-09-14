49th Annual Girl Scout Day

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646

Girl Scouts are invited to join the park’s naturalists for a fun-filled learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain. Participants can enjoy special scout activities, presentations and a closing ceremony. Plus, all Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership, and family members will receive discounted admission.

View Map
800-468-7325
