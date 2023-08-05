× Expand Carter Family Fold

49th Annual Carter Fold Festival featuring Ronnie Williams, Leftover Biscuits, Whitetop Mountain Band and Carson Peters and Iron Mountain. Gates open at 12:00 noon with music starting at 1pm. Tickets will be $20 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 6-11 and children under 6 are free. Tickets will only be available at gates the day of festival. Food and craft vendors will be on the grounds along with a picking tent for those that love to jam with their fellow musicians. Come join us for a day of music, food and fun.

August 5, 2023

12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Carter Family Fold