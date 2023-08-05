49th Annual Carter Fold Festival
Carter Family Fold 3449 A.P. Carter Highway, Hiltons, Virginia 24258
49th Annual Carter Fold Festival featuring Ronnie Williams, Leftover Biscuits, Whitetop Mountain Band and Carson Peters and Iron Mountain. Gates open at 12:00 noon with music starting at 1pm. Tickets will be $20 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 6-11 and children under 6 are free. Tickets will only be available at gates the day of festival. Food and craft vendors will be on the grounds along with a picking tent for those that love to jam with their fellow musicians. Come join us for a day of music, food and fun.
August 5, 2023
12:00 pm - 10:00 pm