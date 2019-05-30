46th Annual Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race & Festival

The South's oldest balloon event and the United States' only long distance hot air balloon race will begin (weather permitting) with a mass ascension of around 20 bright and colorful hot air balloons, in North Georgia's Alpine Village - Helen. Race competitors and local flyers will take to the sky at 7:00 am, Thursday, May 30, 2019. If the weather conditions are too windy or storms are forecast, the take off will be postponed until conditions are acceptable.

There will be NO ballooning activities during the middle of the day.

Helen offers many sights and attractions to keep one busy when the balloons are not flying.