45th Annual Fireside Arts and Crafts Show

Unicoi State Park and Lodge 1788 Highway 356, Helen, Georgia 30545

The show is part of the larger event of Winterfest, which includes artists at the Helen Arts & Heritage Center and the Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center as well. Unicoi hosts between 60 and 75 amazing local and national vendors, who specialize in unique handmade artistry and crafts you wont find anywhere else. Every year over 4,000 individuals stop by our show from both near and far!

Info

Unicoi State Park and Lodge 1788 Highway 356, Helen, Georgia 30545 View Map
706-878-4727
