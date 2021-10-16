44th Annual Woolly Worm Festival

The Annual Woolly Worm Festival takes place the third weekend in October in downtown Banner Elk. This festival is annually attended by an estimated 20,000 guests. The Woolly Worm festival is one of the High Country’s largest and most unique festivals.

Up to 1,000 worm racers vie for the top position and the honor of having their worm predict the upcoming winter weather at the festival’s famous woolly worm races. The winning worm on Saturday takes away a whopping $1,000 and on Sunday, $500. Worm races are limited so be sure to come early and register your worm.

In addition to the worm races, there is delicious food, over 150 craft vendors, great music all weekend, trampoline & inflatable rides, fall foliage and beautiful mountain views. Shop for woolly worm memorabilia, souvenir shirts, and hand-crafted items that will become family heirlooms. There will be something for everyone!

The Festival is sponsored by Banner Elk Kiwanis and the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and all proceeds are given back to the community to enhance our schools, children’s programs, and to promote business and tourism in Avery County.

Admission is $6.00 for Adults, $4.00 for Children 6-12, Free for 5 and under.