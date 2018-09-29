The 44th annual Mountain Heritage Day will be a combination old-fashioned mountain fair and showcase for Southern Appalachian music, arts, dance and song, with the atmosphere of a big family reunion. Visitors will find three stages of traditional old-time, gospel and bluegrass music and dance, with plenty of fiddles, banjos and clogging. Festival-goers are invited to join in workshops at the Circle Tent and participate in shape-note singing, one of the mountains’ sacred traditions. Admission and parking are free so bring your family and experience all that our rich heritage has to offer.