3rd Annual Soup Cook-Off

Join us for a tasting! This cook-off will offer a variety of fabulous soups, stews, and chowders to choose who has the best! The public is invited to attend and sample the soups. Each attendee will be given a set of tickets to use to vote for their favorites. Additional tickets can be purchased, if needed to make sure your favorite wins. In addition to tasting and voting on the soups, attendees may also win one of the many door prizes! $15 per attendee for sampling. Kids age 5 and under eat free.​ $20 entry fee for cooks. Professional & Home Cooks encouraged to participate.