3D Off the Wall Exhibit
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
The 10th Annual “Off the Wall” exhibit takes the works off the gallery walls and lets you see the beauty of the three-dimensional arts. Highlighting a variety of three-dimensional mediums, this exhibit is not one to miss! “Off the Wall” is open to three-dimensional artists of all genres and a People’s Choice award will be awarded at the end of the exhibition. Opening reception will be held July 25, 5-7pm.
Info
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
Art & Exhibitions