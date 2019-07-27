3D Exhibit: Off the Wall

ENTRY DEADLINE: JUNE 28

The 9th Annual three-dimensional only art show, “Off the Wall,” takes the works off the gallery walls and lets you see the beauty of three-dimensional works. Highlighting a variety of three- dimensional arts, this exhibit is not one to miss! “Off the Wall” is open to three-dimensional artists of all genres and a People’s Choice award will be awarded at the end of the exhibition. Opening reception will be held July 27, 5-7pm.