On behalf of the entire Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission, we welcome you to our 37th ANNUAL KING WEEK CELEBRATION 2019!

The MLK Commission is the largest consortium of MLK events in East Tennessee. We strongly believe that all Americans should have the opportunity to celebrate the rich heritage bestowed upon us by Dr. King and we strive to keep the dream of Dr. King alive for everyone.

We have a sundry of MLK activities throughout the week leading up to the national holiday on Monday, January 21, 2019. We welcome you, the greater Knoxville Community and all of our Brothers and Sisters throughout the world to join us for another year of celebration and commemoration honoring the life and legacy of the Dream and the Dreamer.

Thank you for considering this commemoration as part of your King Day observance. Together, may we promote Dr. King’s principles of non-violence, unity and love of all mankind.

Peace,

Mrs. Deborah Porter, Chair

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission