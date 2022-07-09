36th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Walk
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers Street, Boone, North Carolina 28608
To celebrate the 36th anniversary of this annual national juried competition, join competition juror Elizabeth Brim for an educational outdoor tour of the 10 sculptures from this year’s competition. The tour concludes at the Schaefer Center with an awards reception. Made possible by the continued support and generosity of the Rosen Family.
