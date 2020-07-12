35th Scenic Mountain Triathlon

Come join in a weekend of fun and excitement as we play host to West Virginia's oldest triathlon. Starting in 1985 this event has become a favorite of triathletes and spectators alike.

The entire race is held in the Monongahela National Forest (under special use permit). The race starts at 10am with a .5 mile swim in chilly Summit Lake. Next is a 17.1 mile bike ride over 3 Kennison Mountain (elevation of 3,988 feet) to the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center. The race concludes with a 6.2 mile run down to the Cranberry Glades and back to the Cranberry Mountain Nature Center to the finish line.

Triathletes can check in and pick up Race Packets filled with discounts from area restaurants and sponsors on SATURDAY, July 11 from 3-7:00 p.m. at the Sterling Spencer Sculpture Garden on Main St. or on SUNDAY, July 12 at Summit Lake from 8:30 am - 9am. On Sunday there will be a post-race cookout at the finish line at the Nature Center. While the cookout is free for the athletes, we welcome spectators to join us for a small donation. This is a spectator-friendly race with lots of food and fun for everyone.

USA Triathlon is proud to recognize the Scenic Mountain Triathlon as the official host of the 2020 WEST VIRGINIA ADULT OVERALL AND HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE. In addition, each athlete receives a free t-shirt and awards are given for numerous age groups, genders and teams.

The event is organized by the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce and various sponsors.

To register for this event, register at the RACC or visit www.aptiming.com and lookup "Scenic Mountain Triathlon".