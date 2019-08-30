41st Annual WV Italian Heritage Festival
Downtown Clarksburg Main St, Clarksburg, West Virginia 26302
The Festival offers a wide array of authentic Italian "street food", complete with pastries, that one can eat on-the-go so that watching the entertainers and visiting the vendor booths can be done with ease! There is entertainment for the bambini as well, with a specially designated children's area, with stage and entertainment for the kiddos, as well as a safe carnival midway, with rides and games.
