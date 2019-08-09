34th Annual Benefit Auction Penland
Penland School of Craft 67 Doras Trail, Penland, North Carolina 28765
The Penland Benefit Auction is a gala weekend in the North Carolina mountains featuring the sale of over 240 works in books, clay, drawing, glass, iron, letterpress, painting, photography, printmaking, textiles, and wood. The Penland auction is one of the most important craft collecting events in the Southeast and a perfect opportunity to support Penland’s educational programs, which have helped thousands of people live creative lives.
Info
Penland School of Craft 67 Doras Trail, Penland, North Carolina 28765 View Map