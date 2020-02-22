30th Annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting

The Country Inn of Berkeley Springs 110 S Washington St, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia 25411

The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting is held at The Country Inn of Berkeley Springs, in the center of downtown Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, home to the historic warm mineral springs in Berkeley Springs State Park. Preliminary judging is Thursday, February 21 and the final tasting is conducted Saturday, February 23, followed by a reception announcing winners for both bottlers and municipalities. The Saturday evening tasting and reception, billed as black tie/bib overalls optional, is open to the public.

The Country Inn of Berkeley Springs 110 S Washington St, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia 25411 View Map
304-258-1200
