3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival

The 3 Sisters Festival (named after the three daughters of Fletcher Bright) honors the musical legacy of bluegrass fiddler Fletcher Bright, by offering a free two-day festival to the community that features some of the biggest names in traditional and not-so-traditional bluegrass. The 3 Sisters Festival has experienced a tremendous response since its inception in 2007, and is now recognized as a premier event in its field. In 2017, American Country magazine named 3 Sisters as one of the Top Five Bluegrass Festivals in the country, making the Scenic City a music destination for people from all corners of the world. Some of the artists it has featured in the past include Del McCoury Band, Yonder Mountain Band, Ricky Scaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Bela Fleck, Steep Canyon Rangers, Sam Bush, Mandolin Orange and more. Bring your lawn chair or blanket, come early and stay late for the best in bluegrass.

The 3 Sisters Festival is sponsored by the Fletcher Bright Company and is produced by Chattanooga Presents, the company that is responsible for other recognized events such as Nightfall, Pops on the River and Ice on the Landing.