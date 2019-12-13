2nd Annual Winter In The Weave 2-Day Holiday Pop-Up Market

This 2 day indoor holiday market will feature 20 local artists and small businesses. Watercolor paintings, wire bonsai tree art, jewelry, organic clothing, natural home cleaning products, locally sourced seasonings and herbs, leather goods, home décor and much more! Event will also offer a drawing for a raffle basket filled with products from all of the vendors!

Dec 13th 5pm-8pm AND Dec 14th 10am-2pm