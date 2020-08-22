2nd Annual Taste of the Mountains
Union County Farmers Market 148 Old Smokey Road, Blairsville, Georgia
Reserve the date now! Join us on August 22, 2020, for the 2nd Annual Taste of the Mountains, at the Union County Farmers Market.
Rain or Shine, plenty of parking. Take a taste from the area’s variety of restaurants and sample locally produced wine, beer & spirits. This family friendly event features live music, cooking demonstrations, and some good old fashioned Southern Charm.
Info
Union County Farmers Market 148 Old Smokey Road, Blairsville, Georgia View Map