Join us on October 19 for the 28th Annual Apple Butter Festival and celebrate fall at Wade’s Mill!

We’ll be making apple butter the old-fashioned way, slow simmered in a 130+ year old copper pot over an open fire.

Take a turn stirring with the long-handled paddle and take home a jar of Glenn Wilson’s famous, freshly made, 100% natural apple butter.

Enjoy demonstrations and find unique, handcrafted work and gifts by over 40 local artisans and crafts people. Delicious local food and drink and music all day. Arrive early, bring a blanket or lawn chair for the music and stay all day so you don’t miss out!

Apple Butter Festival Highlights

Music:

The Late Night Stumblers

The Gypsy Hill Ramblers

Hogback Mtn BBQ * Lex Vegas Bistro Shrimp & Grits

Adundant Life Cafe (Vegan)

Jump Mountain Vineyard

Halcyon Days Cider Company

Rockbridge Brewery

Baguettes fresh out of the wood-fired oven

Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit Demonstrations

Specialty food purveyors:

Blue Ridge Cider Donuts * Razzbourne Farms Goat Cheese * Redwing Farms Vintage Apples

Bels Bees Honey * Sweet Berry Farm * LL Mini Market

Buzzing Bee Coffee Company * Chap’s Ice Cream * Pie Chest Cookies

Moondog Bakery Dog Treats

Stock up on Wade’s Mill 100% natural stone-ground flours, grits, cornmeal and mixes for your fall baking needs!

A scenic 10-minute drive from either I81 Exit 205 or 200, Wade’s Mill Apple Butter Festival is a fun family day out and wonderful way to celebrate fall in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley.