Celebrate the art and heritage of quilting at the 28th Annual A Mountain Quiltfest™. Quilters from all around come together at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge for this quilting event. Quilters have the opportunity to attend classes that are based on skill level and technique. There will also be a quilt show that displays a variety of quilts for your viewing pleasure.

Quilters can choose between different categories to enter their quilts. The winners will go home with some great prizes!

Be sure to check out the vendors’ booths for a variety of quilting necessities and unique accessories.