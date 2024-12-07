27th Annual Santa on the Chimney

Santa has a big job climbing down all the chimneys in the world on Christmas Eve. But where better to practice than one of the world’s largest natural chimneys? Santa will be back in the park this year for his Christmas trial run rappelling down Chimney Rock with the help of his friends from Fox Mountain Guides. Attendees can watch Santa rappel, post for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hike with an elf, make holiday crafts, listen to live music, meet some of our live animal ambassadors, and more.