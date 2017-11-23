26th Roper Mountain Holiday Lights

Roper Mountain Science Center 402 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29615

2017 marks the 26th year of this great event which has become an upstate tradition for many families.  Open from Thanksgiving night through December 30, Roper Mountain Holiday Lights will entertain you no matter your age!  Start your visit by parking the car and strolling through Winter Wonderland.  That’s where you will find lighted walking trails, Santa Claus, a balloon artist, concessions, and giant holiday greeting cards created by local area students.  On selected nights, we’ll also have some of your favorite team mascots and performances by school groups. For more details, check out our Event Calendar.

After you have visited Winter Wonderland, continue on to the 1.5 mile drive through the large displays including Candy Cane Lane, Santa’s Sleigh, the Caterpillar, and many other family favorites.

